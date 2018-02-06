Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Crisfield Councilman Erik Emely In Court This Morning


Crisfield Councilman Erik Emely will be in court today facing charges of solicitation of prostitution. I will keep you updated on outcome
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

How is he still a councilman? He was involved in the sex trafficking industry!!

February 6, 2018 at 9:01 AM
Anonymous said...

because he's one of Crisfields finest people (don't forget, very small gene pool there)

February 6, 2018 at 10:16 AM
Anonymous said...

How? They do it every day in Wash DC what’s the difference.

February 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM
Anonymous said...

If he did as charged cut him free. Prostitution is a career profession hopefully to keep them off of our freebie hand outs.

February 6, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Anonymous said...

Look at the present Congress.....crooks, liars, perverts, fake war hero's, and mental incompetence of lead speakers.....hell he fits right in!!!
Politician----Hell, Webster's Dictionary couldn't write a better meaning!!!

February 6, 2018 at 12:17 PM
Anonymous said...

For real I live there and really they tell you aren't related to each other,but when u get to know them they are all related by marriage or blood,they keep in their circles.treat outsiders like they are trash.

February 6, 2018 at 2:13 PM
Anonymous said...

Victimless crime. Waste of taxpayer money prosecuting him.

February 6, 2018 at 4:00 PM

