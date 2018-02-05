COMMUNITY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PRESENTATION TO ADDRESS THE HEROIN AND OPIOD CRISIS IN CRISFIELD

COMMUNITY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PRESENTATION TO ADDRESS THE HEROIN AND OPIOD CRISIS
To be held at Crisfield High School on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and at Washington High School on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. (food/beverage served) and presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. on both dates/locations.
The Panel will include States Attorney, Law Enforcement, Physician, Substance Abuse & Mental Health Providers, Recovering Addict, Parent of a Deceased Child Due to an Overdose, EMT and the Board of Education.
Parents, community, fire departmnents and/or EMT's, churches, community leaders, students and all interested in the future of our youth are invited.
For more information, contact Karen Brimer at 410-621-7582 or visit website Facebook.com\somersetrrc
3 comments:
Some local schools are on lockdown.No idea why.
nevermind,I just found out what it was about.
This is sad, these people take this mess for a thrill....now we spend time educating other people why they need help??? Someone just slap the shit out of the user, if they continue then they reap the consequences!
Post a Comment