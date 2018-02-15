Comment Worthy A Post On Salisbury Taxi Cabs

Thursday, February 15, 2018

"JT Can I make a suggestion ? Please hire a Salisbury taxi and take a ride in it ... Salisbury taxis are Death Traps How is a vehicle allowed to drive with CK engine lights on .brake lights on brakes squealing transmission slipping tires almost Bald ??? HOW are they allowed to drive these vehicles ? Over states have TLC Police who monitor and do inspections on taxis this State And Town are LONG OVERDUE Enforcement."
Sounds like some of the SPD cruisers.

February 15, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Have you seen the drivers and not to mention the way they actually drive. I’m wouldn’t be surprised if some don’t have licenses.

February 15, 2018 at 10:39 AM
Salisbury or Bailey's are the absolute worse! Saw a Salisbury Taxi just a few minutes ago, beat up and nasty on the outside can only imagine how the inside looked and smelled!

February 15, 2018 at 10:51 AM
My overall experience with Salisbury taxi has been a good one. I rode with them for years. Always friendly, always picked me up and got me safely to my destination. Rates were fair.

February 15, 2018 at 10:56 AM
What you mean have you seen the drivers? They at least have one good looking one!!!

February 15, 2018 at 12:57 PM
What do you mean over states????

February 15, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Signed the owner.

February 15, 2018 at 5:04 PM
Other states.

February 15, 2018 at 5:04 PM
I agree they are death Traps what say you city/town council?

February 15, 2018 at 5:06 PM
Most are Hatians and africans.a lot drive crazy!!!

February 15, 2018 at 6:15 PM

