Comment Worthy A Post On Salisbury Taxi Cabs

"JT Can I make a suggestion ? Please hire a Salisbury taxi and take a ride in it ... Salisbury taxis are Death Traps How is a vehicle allowed to drive with CK engine lights on .brake lights on brakes squealing transmission slipping tires almost Bald ??? HOW are they allowed to drive these vehicles ? Over states have TLC Police who monitor and do inspections on taxis this State And Town are LONG OVERDUE Enforcement."
10 comments:
Sounds like some of the SPD cruisers.
Have you seen the drivers and not to mention the way they actually drive. I’m wouldn’t be surprised if some don’t have licenses.
Salisbury or Bailey's are the absolute worse! Saw a Salisbury Taxi just a few minutes ago, beat up and nasty on the outside can only imagine how the inside looked and smelled!
My overall experience with Salisbury taxi has been a good one. I rode with them for years. Always friendly, always picked me up and got me safely to my destination. Rates were fair.
What you mean have you seen the drivers? They at least have one good looking one!!!
What do you mean over states????
Signed the owner.
Other states.
I agree they are death Traps what say you city/town council?
Most are Hatians and africans.a lot drive crazy!!!
