Civilian Response To Active Shooter Tonight

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
In MD Thugs have the right to shoot you and us law abiding citizens have to take it ...Thank a democRAT and Do Nothing Hogan.
Gov Hogan where are my gun concealment rights ? Or do thugs have more rights ?
How come nobody is talking about arming the preachers?
Speaking of Democrats why the Hell are the Republicans giving Josh Hastings a free seat on the County Council?? Surely there is a Republican in District 4 that has the gonads to file today. Trust me he won't get elected if a Republican has the courage to file for District 4 in the Camden Area of Salisbury.
Volunteers only.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
In MD Thugs have the right to shoot you and us law abiding citizens have to take it ...Thank a democRAT and Do Nothing Hogan.
Gov Hogan where are my gun concealment rights ? Or do thugs have more rights ?
How come nobody is talking about arming the preachers?
Speaking of Democrats why the Hell are the Republicans giving Josh Hastings a free seat on the County Council?? Surely there is a Republican in District 4 that has the gonads to file today. Trust me he won't get elected if a Republican has the courage to file for District 4 in the Camden Area of Salisbury.
Volunteers only.
Post a Comment