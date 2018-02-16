City to Hold Marathon Information Meeting
Salisbury – The City of Salisbury and TCR Event Management will conduct a public forum on March 1st, 2018 to provide information and answer questions about the upcoming Salisbury Marathon. Residents of the City and County who live along the route are encouraged to attend. A copy of the course map is attached to this email. Course maps can also be found at www.sbymarathon.com under the “course” tab.
The forum will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, room 301 of the Government Office Building. The forum is expected to last about an hour, but will continue for as long as needed to ensure that all questions are addressed.
The forum will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, room 301 of the Government Office Building. The forum is expected to last about an hour, but will continue for as long as needed to ensure that all questions are addressed.
For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 410-548-3100, or check out the Salisbury Marathon website at www.sbymarathon.com.
What: Marathon Information Meeting
When: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1st
Where: Council Chambers, room 301 of the Government Office Building, 125 N. Division St.
2 comments:
I always run faster when Salisbury thugs are chasing me. I think there could be a new world record set
Hats off to the City keeping folks informed! Will no doubt have a great tun out fot the run!
Post a Comment