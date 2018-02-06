Tuesday, February 6, 2018
CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE NEWS JANUARY ARREST REPORT
According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the following arrests were made for the month of January:
On January 20, 2018, Kimberly Simmons of Springfield, VA, was arrested for threatening to burn, bomb or destroy building (felony) and assault & battery and obstruction of justice (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
On January 27, 2018, a Chesapeake, VA man was arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.
On January 31, 2018, a homeless woman was arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/06/2018 10:30:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Spreading your wings to Chincoteague I see.
Post a Comment