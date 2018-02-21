Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Billy Graham Has Passed Away At 99


Billy Graham a truly great man has passed away at 99
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Prayers...Ray...

February 21, 2018 at 9:31 AM
Anonymous said...

Earlier today I heard on TV that he met and was trusted by 13 Presidents.That means he was preaching when Truman was in office.Wow!Great man.

February 21, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Anonymous said...

It was time.

February 21, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Anonymous said...

The Reverend Billy Graham once say "My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world." He truly was a man of God and today he rejoices in Heaven with Jesus and his beloved wife Ruth.

February 21, 2018 at 3:50 PM
Anonymous said...

I am sad that he is gone and I will miss him but 99 years is more than enough for anybody.

February 21, 2018 at 4:28 PM

