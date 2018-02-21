Billy Graham Has Passed Away At 99

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Prayers...Ray...
Earlier today I heard on TV that he met and was trusted by 13 Presidents.That means he was preaching when Truman was in office.Wow!Great man.
It was time.
The Reverend Billy Graham once say "My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world." He truly was a man of God and today he rejoices in Heaven with Jesus and his beloved wife Ruth.
I am sad that he is gone and I will miss him but 99 years is more than enough for anybody.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Prayers...Ray...
Earlier today I heard on TV that he met and was trusted by 13 Presidents.That means he was preaching when Truman was in office.Wow!Great man.
It was time.
The Reverend Billy Graham once say "My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world." He truly was a man of God and today he rejoices in Heaven with Jesus and his beloved wife Ruth.
I am sad that he is gone and I will miss him but 99 years is more than enough for anybody.
Post a Comment