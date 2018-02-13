Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Bill would give all Maryland law enforcement officers injured in line of duty same disability retirement pension
House Bill 971 is sponsored by Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, who represents District 34A and worked with Sandi Easton, of Aberdeen, whose husband, Jason Easton, was shot in the eye Dec. 4, 2015 while responding to a call on Ohio Court in Aberdeen.
Easton, an Aberdeen Police Department officer, was shot in the face with pellets from a shotgun blast. The shooting left him blind in his left eye and unable to go back to work for Aberdeen Police Department.
Aberdeen didn’t have what Sandi Easton or Lisanti thought was an adequate provision for officers who are injured in the line of duty and can’t return to work, they said.
click here for more
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/13/2018 09:45:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment