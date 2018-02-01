Thursday, February 1, 2018
Barry Dize Files For Mayor Of Crisfield
I would like to announce that i have filed to run for Mayor for the City Of Crisfield. This has been on my heart for a while because I love my home town and its people. I was a City councilman from 2006 until 2011. I have 30 years experience in the trucking industry with over half of that in management. I have a wonderful wife of almost 20 years who is in complete support and in agreement with this decision. I have 3 wonderful daughters who mean the world to me and i love them more than anything. I have the full support from my family and i would like to have the support from all of my friends, neighbors, and residents of the City of Crisfield. It would be my pleasure to serve you for the next four years and maybe longer. Thank you in advance to all that support me and if you choose not to support me, I would love to sit with you to see if i could change your mind. THANK YOU !!!
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/01/2018 12:00:00 PM
6 comments:
It's the only way to make any changes...way to go Barry!
Mr Dize, I don’t know you but would like to offer some advice to you. When writing something like this, try to avoid using I, me or my. Writing without those references makes things sound more inclusive and that you are interested in the overall good for everyone as opposed to selfish reasons. You used I, me or my a total of 18 times. Rewrite it and avoid those references and you will see how much better it sounds.
1:51 Your claim to not knowing him seems a little unbelievable if you would take the time to count all the 'I, me, and my's just to enter a criticism.
Good advice 1:51. It's a mistake a lot of folks make. Obama was notorious for the same thing. Everything was about him, him, him.
I, me and my worked for Obama
Apparently Barry works in Balitmore 5 days a week and commutes home in Crisfield. I commend his commitment for try to live in Crisfield. 13 to 15 hours away each day is going to be hard to be a Mayor for a town who desperately needs an active Mayor.
