Armed Robbery Investigation In Easton

ARMED ROBBERY
On February 5, 2018 at approximately 8:40 pm, Officers responded to R & R Liquors at 121 S. Washington Street in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
It was reported that two African-Amercian males entered R & R Liquors and robbed the employee at gun point. After taking an undisclosed amount of currency from the register, both subject left the store.
One subject was described as an African-American male wearing a black hoodie underneath a black jacket and light colored pants. The second subject was described as an African-American male wearing a black winter coat and black pants.
The Easton Police Department is seeking help in identifying the suspects. Anyone having any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Larrimore at (410) 822-1111.
