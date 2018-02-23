Friday, February 23, 2018

Angry Child At Washington High In Somerset Threatens Shoot Classmates

No gun was found in his backpack he had made threats to shoot up the School. He has been suspended by Dr Gaddis the Somerset County superintendent of schools
14 comments:

Anonymous said...

Not a good time for threats,valid or otherwise.

February 23, 2018 at 2:11 PM
Anonymous said...

No reports of Teacher attack AND knife at Princess Anne???

February 23, 2018 at 2:37 PM
Anonymous said...

Why wasn't he charged by the police with the threat.

February 23, 2018 at 2:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Public schools are just glorified Liberal Indoctrination Centers. If you can avoid sending your children to the Indoctrination Center PLEASE do !!!Ray!!!

February 23, 2018 at 2:54 PM
Anonymous said...

Put him on a list.

February 23, 2018 at 3:04 PM
Anonymous said...

The board of education and its superintendant are very well known for covering things up...just ask the varsity basketball coach at WHS..hmmm

February 23, 2018 at 3:13 PM
Anonymous said...

Wicomico County can cover things up better than Somerset. Right Culver? Culver is going to lose the election due to his blind faith in his supervisors.

February 23, 2018 at 3:43 PM
Anonymous said...

Details

February 23, 2018 at 3:46 PM
Anonymous said...

But Dr gaddis was just on Facebook telling everyone not to worry it was all fake so how is this not fake and it happened and ur mad at parents for picking there kids up this is a serious matter not to be taken lightly u guys can't watch every student and teacher in that school u don't know what someone is bringing in

February 23, 2018 at 3:48 PM
Anonymous said...

😳😳😳😳

February 23, 2018 at 3:49 PM
Anonymous said...

Before you start bashing the Superintendant non of this was true.

February 23, 2018 at 4:03 PM
Anonymous said...

This is what happens when you stop spanking the kids. Ray...

February 23, 2018 at 4:09 PM
Anonymous said...

Lock his ass up....better yet lock up the parents to, this kid is no doubt a product of the thug life style lived by his parents!!!!

February 23, 2018 at 4:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Sheriffs office hopeful got involved in this matter.

February 23, 2018 at 5:17 PM

