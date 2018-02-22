Ambulance firm, PRMC under federal Medicare fraud investigation

The probe stems from a whistleblower's lawsuit alleging that Hart to Heart Transportation Services falsified Medicare claims to make the case that ambulances were necessary to ferry newly-discharged hospital patients.
Dollar amounts of fraudulent claims filed by Hart to Heart were likely "in the millions," court documents say.
click here for more
Wicomico First Alert Says It Is True
❗️SPECIAL POST❗️
Only because this deserves the attention of the public, I would like to issue a public statement in regards to a hundreds of millions of dollarfraud centered around a scam perpetrated by Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Hart to Heart Ambulance.
You MUST read this article! As a former employee at Hart to Heart, I can confirm EVERY allegation made by Bryan Arvey. Hart to Heart and Peninsula Regional Medical Center did deliberately defraud Medicare and insurance companies on a daily basis. If we arrived to transport a patient, and they were sitting in a chair, we were REQUIRED to ask the hospital staff to put the patient in bed. This happened on EVERY transport. They did not care if the patient was 100% ambulatory — we were INSTRUCTED on how to properly word ambulance reports to insure Medicare would cover the transport. If we didn’t document the way they wanted, they would send the report back to us, and require us to reword it. We were constantly told to document that a patient was not ambulatory, even if they had no limiting conditions. We were taught by our supervisors under what conditions Medicare or insurance pay for a transport, and were required to word our reports as such. Peninsula Regional Medical Center was completely aware of the fraud. I personally made complaints with the EMS Liaison in the Emergency Department. I also made a complaint with Steve Leonard (VP at the time) when I became employed by Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
This fraud doesn’t end with Medicare fraud, but I know private insurance companies and Wicomico Medicaid was also defrauded in quite the same way.
I had no idea this lawsuit was even filed until today. I will be in contact with Bryan Arvey to offer my support, and testimony.
This fraud doesn’t end with Medicare fraud, but I know private insurance companies and Wicomico Medicaid was also defrauded in quite the same way.
I had no idea this lawsuit was even filed until today. I will be in contact with Bryan Arvey to offer my support, and testimony.
6 comments:
somebody going to jale
I'm sure this will surprise no one!!
Nancy ya got out just in time girl!!!!! Planned escape! Sold the house and all they all know what’s coming .. in all fairness though they have to be able to afford Big Bryan’s fancy landscaping! BL
Not surprised. Didn't PGH get hit several years ago when once prominent cardiologist went to the slammer for unnecessary heart procedures.
Maybe this is why Peggy N. retired.
Jale? You mean jail.
Post a Comment