Tuesday, February 13, 2018
All Police Departments Need A Committed Cold Case Unit
It seems like a lost cause at times after many years go by, but cold cases must never be overlooked even for a second. Almost all Towns have a case that is cold, and it is imperative that Police agencies dedicate at least 1 Detective to handle the cold case files. I know Salisbury does not have a cold case unit even though we have many unsolved cold cases. I ask that local Police agencies re-institute these units to help bring more closure to hurting families around the area
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/13/2018 02:48:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Just 1 single person given total access to old records would be a big help.And don't pull him off of a case to work on anything else.Just cold cases.
I agree with you JT and 3:32....to many of these cases go unanswered, I would suggest two detectives one full time from Salisbury City and one full time from Wicomico County Sheriff's Department. This could be accomplished quicker once Mr. Heath becomes County Executive. Culver would have to run it by little Joey before he can make a decision!
Post a Comment