2 Political Careers Ending After Current Terms In Wicomico County


John Hall on the left and Mat Holloway on the right are not running for reelection. 
Probably the smartest move they ever made, I don't know who would want to be in politics with all the stupid criticism an individual has to put up with.... they can't just do the job, a bunch of nobody's want to criticize the good things that they accomplish....like they could have done better!!! Like the time the Russians took over the Salisbury voting machines....right little man (would be Mayor)....ha ha ha That was a funny election!

February 28, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Sorry to see this. They were both sensible.

February 28, 2018 at 12:37 PM
They were republicans that people could like. Not the nut jobs surfing these two sites

February 28, 2018 at 1:06 PM
They were republicans that people could like. Not the nut jobs surfing these two sites

February 28, 2018 at 1:06 PM

This Douche Bag is Delusional! They weren't Republicans, they were RINO's. How can a real Republican be married to a staunch Democrat?

And their votes cost county taxpayers millions of dollars.

February 28, 2018 at 3:42 PM
Two lib's leaving

February 28, 2018 at 4:05 PM
If you base political ideology on who you love then you have a problem

February 28, 2018 at 4:45 PM
One of them only had the interests of himself in mind. This is not a loss for the county IMO.

February 28, 2018 at 5:10 PM
And Culvers fire company debacle, failed land grab, free tuition and good ole boy politics hasn't cost taxpayers dearly?

February 28, 2018 at 7:36 PM

