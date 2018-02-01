1 Year Unsupervised Probation For Erik Emely

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Sounds about white I mean right
In other words he got nothing, not even a small fine. He is still on the council so what are the consequences for his actions? NONE.
A slap on the wrist
You said it write....
I love it ........
If everyone remembers correct in the first post it was said that he would lay low want try to get everyone's sympathy and ease his way back into the community the people who are supposed to be in charge they need to look at Judicial Search and see he pleaded guilty by his own statements he admitted he was guilty was not his first time how can anyone trust him and the citizens of Crisfield shouldn't trust himThe city government needs to ask for his resignation along with other organizations he has proved over and over again he can not be trusted and we as citizens need better role models speaking for our concerns. I really feel sorry for his family especially his wife her esteem must be a low as it can get when the trust is broke it can not be fixed especially by Eric no truth no trust. Enough said.
Now he can run for mayor under the platform of legalizing prostitution in Crisfield so this won't happen again. And it will bring much needed jobs to the area.
Good ole boy system strikes again..no crisfielder or somerset elite ever get their laundry dirty..the are all related in some way and hide everything for everyone.only way you find put is if, if, someone arrested them. Then they get nothing, but be average Joe and the book is thrown at you for nothing. You get harassed for being a "come here", not a "from here"
I bet by the end of the week he files to run for mayor or council.
I will not be putting any money in that firemans boot when he passes it around at the next parade or crab derby function, you can bet on that.
PBJ and possibly community service was all anyone legally could probably have gotten for this. Afterall, other than the exchange of money it's sex between two consenting adults. It would have been different if the prostitute was being forced. However, that said, he's a disgusting pig of a person to do this to his wife, and he's certainly proved his lack of trustworthiness to those who already knew him as such. Those who liked him anyhow don't care what he does. The City does owe it to their constituents to ask him to step down. He owes it to everyone else to step down without being asked. No brainer.
He won’t and mark my word he will run again.
Half the people from down there mess around on the other half
Let's get one thing straight he is not a Crisfield elite or a Somerset County elite HE IS A SLEEZE BUCKET AND CON ARTIST!!!!!!!!!!!!he will not step down from nothing and some of his so called friends are as bad as he is Crisfield please wake up and try to save your credibility and remove him from your City Government he doesn't deserve to be involved in any decision making if he wanted to change he would do what any normal man would do and resign form all agencies that dealt with the public but once again we are talking about Eric AKA Flea a pest.
I'm not surprised over the ruling. I am surprised that he hasn't done the right thing by the City of Crisfield and its resident's and step down. No matter what the verdict criminally; morally his behavior is outrageous and if he's making choices like that for his personal life what kind of decision is he making for the City of Crisfield and the residents that elected him to the seat he has, sure glad I don't live there..he's exactly what they call him a blood sucking FLEA....
FLEA BAG
