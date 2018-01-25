Worcester County Bureau Of Investigations Press Release

On the evening of November 24, 2017, at approximately 8:18 p.m. the Pocomoke City Police Department responded to a 911 call for an armed robbery at the Rite Aid on Linden Ave in Pocomoke MD. Investigators from the Worcester Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and initiated the investigation. It was determined that a African American male between 5’7 to 5’10 and 150lbs wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a white cloth material over his face entered the store and demanded money from the clerk of the Rite Aid. The suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband to the store clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Ashley Harris who was the clerk at the Rite Aid during the robbery was also the caller that reported the incident to 911.
On January 25, 2018, the Worcester Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Maryland State Apprehension Team arrested 3 individuals for the armed robbery that occurred at that Rite Aid on November 24, 2017. The individuals arrested are identified as Ashley Harris (27 years of age), Nicole Harris (27 years of age), and Deandre Purnell (27 years of age). Through the investigation, it was learned that Ashley Harris, the Rite Aid employee, allegedly conspired with her sister, Nicole Harris and Deandre Purnell to commit the reported robbery. Ashley Harris, Nicole Harris, and Deandre Purnell have all been charged with Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Theft, and other related charges.
