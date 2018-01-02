Tuesday, January 2, 2018

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... 

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel
  conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday.
  Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Lower Maryland eastern shore and portions of the
  northern neck of eastern Virginia.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are
  possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
