WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible. * WHERE...Lower Maryland eastern shore and portions of the northern neck of eastern Virginia. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/02/2018 08:51:00 AM
