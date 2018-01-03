WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/03/2018 09:08:00 AM
