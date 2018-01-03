Wednesday, January 3, 2018

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY 

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel
  conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday.
  Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern Virginia.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in
  visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)