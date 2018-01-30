Wicomico County's Next Executive Jack Heath Has Required Signatures For Run

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Things will begin to look up fast once Culver is out and Mr. Heath takes over...bye bye Little Joe!
Hope he can win because Culver has got to go.
When culver goes take Ennis and Shitburg too!
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Things will begin to look up fast once Culver is out and Mr. Heath takes over...bye bye Little Joe!
Hope he can win because Culver has got to go.
When culver goes take Ennis and Shitburg too!
Post a Comment