Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO Press Release - Jan. 17, 2018
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 12 January 2018
Location: 30000 block of Zion Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Ana Cecilia-Perez, 32, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 12 January 2018 at 9:00 PM, a deputy investigated a reported domestic altercation that reportedly occurred at a residence in the 30000 block of Zion Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a male victim who stated that he and his girlfriend, Ana Cecilia-Perez became embroiled in an argument during which Cecilia-Perez began striking him in the face with a wooden spoon. During the investigation, the deputy observed signs of injury to the victim that corroborated his account.
The deputy placed Cecilia-Perez under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Cecilia-Perez on $10,000.00 unsecured bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 13 January 2018
Location: 6000 block of Forest Grove Road, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Henry Lamont Landrum, 49, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 13 January 2018 at 4:25 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Forest Grove Road for a reported altercation between Henry Landrum and a juvenile co-habitant. The deputy learned that Landrum and this juvenile were involved in a physical altercation that culminated with Landrum pushing the juvenile down. During the ensuing investigation, the deputy observed signs of injury to the juvenile victim that corroborated the account of the assault.
The deputy placed Landrum under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Landrum in the Detention Center in lieu of $20,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree
2 comments:
Every time I see Landrum in local stores & around town he looks angry for some reason.All of us get mad from time to time,but some stay mad I guess.
She's hot, he's not.
Post a Comment