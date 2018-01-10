Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE
Incident: Armed Robbery
Date of Incident: January 1, 2018
Location: 100 Block of South Main Street, Hebron, MD 21830
Suspect: John Edward Lowe, 35 years old of Mardela Springs, MD
Narrative:
On January 1, 2018 at approximately 0714 hrs. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Rite convenience store located at 100 S. Main Street, Hebron, Maryland in reference to a robbery.
On January 1, 2018 at approximately 0714 hrs. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Rite convenience store located at 100 S. Main Street, Hebron, Maryland in reference to a robbery.
Due to the nature of the case, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was contacted and a detective responded to the scene. It was learned, an employee had just opened the business when the male suspect entered and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect pushed and threatened the victim employee during the robbery. Several items were stolen prior to the suspect fleeing the business. The victim was not injured.
On January 9, 2018, detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division identified John Edward Lowe as the lone suspect. Detectives located and arrested Lowe at the 8400-BLK of Hurley’s Neck Road, Mardela Springs, MD. Lowe was then transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.
Charges: Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault 1st, Assault 2nd, Theft, False Imprisonment, and Firearm related charges.
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews Date: 1/10/2018
1 comment:
Good job.
Bring this agency to deal with crisfield drug, dealer and addict problems. Might get this low life trash off the streets.
Post a Comment