What Happened At Mojo's and Market Street?

PLEASE READ: MARYLAND BAR MANAGER BULLIES AND DENIES SERVICE TO FOUR WOMEN OF COLOR.
It was supposed to be a great night to celebrate my best friend’s birthday. Instead, it turned into a night of unjustifiably being denied service at TWO Salisbury, MD bars due to a disrespectful employee of Market Street Inn— one who claimed that two of my friends had “fake IDs”. The employee gave us two choices, either to: (1) leave or (2) wait for a cop to come and verify that the IDs were legal before serving us. We chose option 2. 🙂 Because we were confident in the fact that these were Mississippi state issued licenses. When the cops arrived, they were very respectful and were able to confirm immediately through their dispatchers that the IDs were in fact state-issued and real. The employee was still not interested in serving us, even though the initial agreement was that a cop clears us first. Due to feeling humiliated, we chose to leave Market Street Inn at this point.
When we asked the employee to return our IDs so we can leave, he was hesitant to return them, taking down my friends’ home addresses first. He even went as far as refusing to give us our IDs until he could grab his “fake IDs for dummies-esque” booklet, trying to discredit and undermine the officers standing in front of us. (*please see video featuring the officers who cleared us of the IDs for proof of our calm and joking demeanor during his phase of denial and pathetic pride, even given how humiliating this was.) When he finally returned the IDs, they were more visibly damaged than before, where he very clearly tried to destroy them more and pull off the laminate on the IDs to give them a “fake effect”. We let it slide and we chose to go to a second location, Mojo’s, which we unfortunately did not know was an affiliate restaurant of Market Street Inn.
The employee didn’t stop there, he then decided to call the affiliated Mojo’s staff and tell them to refuse us service as well, forming a nice little united front against some of the only POCs at Market Street that night. When I requested reasoning for the denial, they stated that our IDs were fake, regardless of the fact that two Maryland officers cleared the IDs through their system. Claiming that one can put a real number on a fake ID (????) which doesn’t make any sense, of course, because how are we going to fabricate entire identities that are supported by credit cards, student IDs, college degrees, and social media accounts with MANY mutual friends that he could’ve called to verify. Of course, keep in mind that Maryland is one of those states that still allows businesses to deny you service without reason. Mind you, we were not disrespectful, we did not call this man out of his name, we did not yell or threaten him or do anything to make him feel as though he shouldn’t serve us. We stayed fairly calm given the predicament: he was wrong and didn’t so much as apologize or even grant us service despite our initial agreement to get cleared by an officer, thus wasting our time and humiliating us in front of our town for no reason. So, that posed the REAL question... why go back on our initial agreement, why deny us service and why the personal vendetta by contacting ANOTHER location? We did some research to look into this man’s personal and political views (see photos directly from his page about “Blue Lives Matter” and welfare). Keep in mind three things: (1) he still refused service to the rest of us with unquestionable IDs, (2) we are all women of color, (3) their last names are Mohamed- a common middle eastern last name
See the video where I’m speaking to a Mojos waitress that was told to deny us service by the Market Street manager. She personally didn’t agree with her affiliate location denying us service. Why? Because even she realized there was no real reason to... We’ve asked some common friends and other members of Matthew’s community and they had some interesting things to say about his questionable judgement towards non-white and non-conservative people.
Watch my videos with cops confirming our IDs validity, look at his public Facebook posts and form your own opinions.
And then, let’s ask this employee of Market Street Inn collectively. What’s the REAL reason for the bullying?
17 comments:
Shame on market street and mojos! Just lost a white female customer. When will it stop??
They should post their experiences on TripAdvisor and Yelp. I'm a white male and conservative and I'm not a supporter of either restaurant. While I understand the concern about fake ID's both establishments missed an opportunity to provide excellent customer service and a better outcome. Reminds of the Asian doctor pulled of the airplane.
With alcohol laws the way they are in wicomico county any business can and legally do so deny alcohol to any person with a questionable ID. Scream racism all you want but they were right. The guy might have been a little douche bag about it but that can be takin up with the owner at a later date instead of jumping on the race train so fast. The police showed you your flaws in your state issued ID’s which is why they were initially flagged so like real adults go and get new ID’s.
JT thats that side how about the other side
I won’t set foot in either establishment again. Those places are over priced to begin with.
Go have a drink in Mississippi. To much to do over nothing. Alcohol laws are very strict in Maryland, right away it is a women of color thing BULLSHIT.
Yeah, Rob Mulford has no credibility with me. Cheated on his wife while his daughter was fighting cancer. All about himself and HIS needs and desires. POS
They have the right to refuse service to anyone, case closed. Get over it.
I find this statement strange "We chose option 2. 🙂 Because we were confident in the fact that these were Mississippi state issued licenses"
They were confident they were Mississippi state issued licenses???? Either they were or they weren't... that doesn't make any sense.
I’m sick of all this race crap ....those stupid bitches pretend to be Muslim to get treated differently... however it backfired!!! Yay!!!! At no point even in celebration is a woman of Muslim belief suppose to defile the body which is the temple to be destroyed by mind or body altering substances... yes drugs and alcohol. Point blank no excuses ask any TRUE religious person of that faith... and no one better get on here pretending to know or I’ll correct with scripts. Straight out of the Coran ! And I’m I bible believing white male Christian but am not ignorant “meaning not knowing” in anyway about other religions so let’s drop all the crap
That girl has some bullshit with her. If she is old enough to drink, she is old enough to control her emotions. If denied go somewhere that will accept your ID. Not everything is about race, but it is coming to that, therefore I will change my stance and be prejudice like "they" think I am. Silly wittle gril
I am so glad you posted something about this! Albero would not post any of my comments: Now I don't think it is a Race issue as much as it is incompetence, same thing happened to a couple I know and they are white, He is Active Military and his wife has out of state drivers license. Not only did they call it fake then they broke it. Luckily one of their family members who works their was able to vouch for them, and after going through all of that Management did pay to replace the License. If they want people to bring family from out of state, and/or cater to out of state college students then they need to have staff properly educated/trained on this stuff.Or just hire off duty law enforcement to run the doors! It's uneducated people with too much of a power trip
That’s why I won’t go in there, he is a pure scum bag!!!
Albero bragged about his 40,000 views, (that he cant prove), on his letter post trying to help his butt buddy Rob. This girl has over 500 likes on her FB Page and over 1000 shares. Now keep in mind these numbers are not anonymous people they actually have names associated with them, and as we know in the restaurant business, compliments are usually heard by one person, but complaints are heard by at least 10 per complaint. You can do the math. Albero' letter didn't do $hit except advertise what happened to even more people who had no idea. LOL Can anyone say BACKFIRE!
I'm with 1051
Due to Mulfords association with the cockroach Albero, I will never spend a dime at Market street or ANY advertiser on the cockroaches BLOG.
Barring race in this matter both restaurants are over priced and run by an egotistical owner that I refuse to patronize. Not that it should matter, but I'm a white republican male!
