Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Weather Update
Snow showers are moving across the peninsula this morning, varying in intensity. Accumulations will be minor and roads should remain wet. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s today, but a cold northwest wind will keep temperatures feeling like the 20s. Tonight temperatures drop into the low 20s under partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will have temperatures feeling like the single digits and teens. Tomorrow temperatures remain below average in the 30s for highs. Temperatures rebound Thursday into the low 50s before another cold shot for the weekend. Friday may feature some snow showers once again.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/30/2018 08:48:00 AM
1 comment:
It has been snowing right along this morning on the East side of Salisbury, looks like a snow globe!
