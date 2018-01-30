Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Weather Update

Snow showers are moving across the peninsula this morning, varying in intensity. Accumulations will be minor and roads should remain wet. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s today, but a cold northwest wind will keep temperatures feeling like the 20s. Tonight temperatures drop into the low 20s under partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will have temperatures feeling like the single digits and teens. Tomorrow temperatures remain below average in the 30s for highs. Temperatures rebound Thursday into the low 50s before another cold shot for the weekend. Friday may feature some snow showers once again.
Anonymous said...

It has been snowing right along this morning on the East side of Salisbury, looks like a snow globe!

January 30, 2018 at 12:33 PM

