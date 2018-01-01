Weather Notice!
Folks, we are monitoring the updates from the National Weather Service. We anticipate the forecast to change somewhat over the next 24-36 hours. The potential for accumulating snow is increasing for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We will keep you posted on the changes as we get them. Please make sure your outdoor pets are properly sheltered as the bitter cold will continue thru the week. Here is the latest from NOAA weather for the Lower Shore.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Maryland, eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Wind chill values will only rise to 10 to 15 degrees this afternoon,
and are expected to drop to between 5 below and 5 above zero late tonight through Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory may be needed.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.
Low pressure intensifying off the Carolina coast will bring the
potential for a moderate snow accumulation Wednesday night through
Thursday morning. Additionally, another period of frigid weather is expected Friday and Saturday, with wind chill advisories potentially being needed.
2 comments:
Let's start 2018 off right with one damn big blizzard of wonderful SNOW!
Why do you (and Albero) fixate on the weather when everyone hears about it on radio and TV? Does anyone on the lower Shore not know that it is, has been and will continue to be very cold for the next week or so?
At least you don't use Dan Satterfield as a whipping boy for bad weather.
PS - I know that you can't speak for Albero, and would not even if you could.
