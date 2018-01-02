WCSO Press Releases - Jan. 2, 2018
Incident: Assault First Degree
Date of Incident: 30 December 2017
Location: 500 block of Overbrook Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Vanessa Bishop, 55, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 30 December 2017 at 1:49 AM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 500 block of Overbrook Drive for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a male subject who was bleeding as a result of a stabbing. The ensuing investigation revealed that this subject was embroiled in an argument with Vanessa Bishop at this residence, during which Bishop threw a knife at this this male subject which embedded itself in the male subject’s chest.
The male subject was transported by ambulance to PRMC.
The deputy placed Bishop under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Bishop on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.
Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment
Incident: Assault on a Deputy
Date of Incident: 1 January 2018
Location: 600 block of Dennis Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Renata S. Young, 37, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 1 January 2018 at 1:26 AM, deputies responded to a reported disturbance call at a residence in the 600 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. During the ensuing investigation while inside the residence, one of the subjects there, Renata Young, placed her hands on one of the deputies and attempted to push him out of the residence. Young, who was visibly intoxicated, was yelling that she did not need any help from the deputies. Young attempted to pull away from another deputy who attempted to place her under arrest but she was eventually able to be placed into restraints.
Following her arrest, Young was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Young on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 2 Jan 2018
2 comments:
nice of them to turn these fools loose on no bond
Animals act more civilize than these people
