WCSO CID Press Release
Incident: Armed Robbery
Date of Incident: January 09, 2018
Location: 610 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland
Suspect: Unknown
Narrative:
On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 1953 hours, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Vintage Beer and Wine Store located at 610 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland for a reported armed robbery. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division also responded.
The victim reported two black males had entered the store at approximately 7:52PM, one of them being armed with a long gun. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store. Deputies and allied agencies canvassed the area on foot and utilizing a K-9 from the Salisbury Police Department.
The suspects were described as two black males, 5’10-6’0 in height, slim to medium build. Both suspects were clothed in dark clothing.
If you have any information about this case please contact Detective J. Hall at (410) 548-4891 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews Date: January 10, 2018
