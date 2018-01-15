Watch The Weather Tomorrow

Folks,
We are monitoring the Weather forecast for tomorrow evening into Wednesday. The latest briefing is still showing that snow will start to fall late into Tuesday night. The snow will continue into Wednesday. The amounts vary a little but we expect the totals to be around a dusting to 2-3 inches for the lower shore. If you have travel plans to Baltimore or points west, the total amounts will increase. We don't think this will impact our area like the previous storm but would advise you to watch your commute on Wednesday morning. Any significant change in the forecast will be posted as soon as we get it. As always be safe in your travels.
