Wanted Wednesday Ocean City Police

Wanted Wednesday
This week we are featuring William Stewart (27 years old). There are three warrants for Stewart, all for failing to appear. The charges throughout the three warrants include assault 2nd degree, violating a protective order, and driving an uninsured vehicle. If you know of Stewart's whereabouts please notify your local law enforcement agency or the Ocean City Police Department at (410) 723-6610, the OCPD Tipline at (410) 520-5136, or send us a PM. Thank you.
No comments:
Post a Comment