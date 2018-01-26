Violation of Vehicle Rental Agreement results in DUI arrest

(Easton, Md) During the early hours of 1/26/2018, members of the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack were conducting a traffic enforcement initiative for drunk drivers on RT 392 and El Dorado Rd., Dorchester County, MD.
During the course of the initiative, Troopers stopped a passenger rental vehicle and identified the driver as Jaonte Davon Ancrum, 26 of Bridgeville, Delaware with a learners permit and his front passenger as Chelsie Mone Horsey, 26 of Wilmington, Delaware who had a suspended license. Due to numerous rental and traffic violation, Lamonte Jamar Dockins, 29 of Bridgeville, Delaware arrived at the scene to transport Mr. Ancrum and Ms. Horsey.
While Troopers interviewed Mr. Dockins, they observed signs of impairments. Mr. Dockins was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. It was later learned that Mr. Dockins has an active arrest warrant from the State of Delaware for violation of probation and 2nd degree assault. Mr. Dockins was processed and taken before a Dorchester County District Court Commissioner and held pending Extradition.
Mr. Ancrum and Ms. Horsey made other arrangement and left the scene after being issued several citations along with a pending court date
Hey jt, speaking of drunks, I was heading east towards Ocean City this morning and saw this nut driving a Wicomico County truck with number 10 on the side. If he wasn't drunk or high I'd be very surprised. He was all over the road.
