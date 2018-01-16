Tuesday, January 16, 2018
UPDATE ARMED ROBBERY SUSECTS IDENTIFIED and APPREHENDED
Suspects:
Brandon Le Shaun Fontaine 31 of Salisbury
Diamond Cleon Chaney 26 of Salisbury
Felix Villegas 26 of Salisbury
Narrative:
On January 14, 2018 at approximately 7:15PM the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office assisted the Salisbury Police Department with a separate robbery investigation. During the course of this
investigation three robbery suspects were identified as Brandon Fontaine, Diamond Chaney and Felix Villegas.
Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police conducted an extensive and coordinated investigation which resulted with Fontaine, Chaney and Villegas being arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Vintage Beer and Wine which occurred on January 9, 2018. All three subjects were transferred to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.
If you have any further information about this case please contact Detective J. Hall at (410) 548-4891.
CHARGES: Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault 1st and 2nd degree, Theft (two counts), and firearm related charges.
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews
Date: January 16, 2018
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/16/2018 12:09:00 PM
