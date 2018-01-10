Troopers Searching For Suspects In Salisbury Convenience Store Armed Robbery

(SALISBURY, Md.) – Maryland State Police are searching for two people suspected in the armed robbery of a convenience store Monday in Wicomico County.
Shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to the Chicken Man convenience store, located at the intersection of Snow Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue in Salisbury on a report of an armed robbery.
A witness told investigators that two unknown black males wearing dark clothing entered the business through the front door. The first suspect had brandished a shotgun. The second suspect approached the counter, knocked merchandise to the floor and removed the cash register.
Both suspects ran out of the business toward the Lincoln Avenue area. Troopers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them.
The clerk was the only person in the business at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries reported.
Investigators described the suspect with the shotgun as a light-skinned black male with a beard or goatee, who was wearing black clothing, black gloves and brown or tan boots. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male who wore, dark pants, a black coat, gray face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and gray shoes/boots.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. The investigation is ongoing.
###
13 comments:
Check shiloh street one name is shawn drove a lil chysler
Good luck.
I think they were driving a gold Nissan with Maryland tags.
Don't play with them Law Enforcement Officers, chootem' Clint on sight! We will ask questions later!
It looks like the major work on Main Street in downtown Salisbury is now halted. Has the contractor left the job?
Keep it classy Salisbury. Your armpit is showing Big-time !!!Ray!!!
they had 2 robs - welfare chex b held up bi snows
"The bury" is looking more and more like a feral planet of the apes show.
"It looks like the major work on Main Street in downtown Salisbury is now halted. Has the contractor left the job?"
I think the contractor pulled out because the City has not paid their bill.
12:20 I don't know who your trying to get in trouble but your always say a gold Nissan with md tags, stop trying get the police on innocent people that's wasting my tax dollar, you must don't pay taxes YOU BASEMENT TROUBLE MAKER
These mom and pop stores getting robbed they should hire off duty cops from night fall until closed, them rag heads got the money
"12:20 I don't know who your trying to get in trouble but your always say a gold Nissan with md tags,..."
LOL! I've been doing that for eleven weeks just to show that JT is dumb enough to print anything. Keep your eyes open for the next troll bait.
You can't pay your bills at the utility companies anymore like we used to do.A lot of people opt to pay them at places like Chicken Man.I'm telling my wife to have it automatically deducted from her account from now on.It's getting too risky to go to these places.
Post a Comment