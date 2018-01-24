The Smartest Criminal Of The Week In Dorchester County

On Thursday, January 18, 2018 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assigned to Circuit Court Security arrested 39 year old Robert Allan Creasy of 104 Boyce Mill Road, Greensboro, Md. He was arrested after the deputy overheard him making threats towards the presiding judge. The deputy inquired who he was referring to and he replied the judge was a” Dead Man”. The man was charged with knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of a State official. He was ordered Held without Bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment