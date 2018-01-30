The deadline to file as a candidate for this year’s municipal election in Pocomoke City will be at 4:30 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2018. Candidates for the office of District 4 and District 5 must file in person at City Hall, 101 Clarke Ave, Pocomoke City, MD. The fee for filing for either office is $25.00. A City Council member must be at least 21 years of age, a registered voter in the City, and a resident of the district which they wish to represent, for at least one year immediately preceding their election. The election will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Pocomoke Library on Market Street. The successful candidates will take office on April 9, 2018, and serve for a three (3) year term. The last day to register to vote in this year’s election will be March 2, 2018.
Pocomoke City Board of Elections Supervisors
No comments:
Post a Comment