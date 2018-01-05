Salisbury – The Civil Emergency and Snow Emergency which have been in effect since early Thursday morning both remain in effect as of noon today, Friday, January 5th. Given current conditions, plowing operations are expected to make roads passable enough for the City to lift the Emergencies at some point this afternoon, however, that may change if conditions warrant. Citizens will be advised when the Snow Emergency is lifted. Until such time, we ask for patience as our snow plows have begun to make their way into the residential neighborhoods. The high winds associated with this storm severely limited the impact of our plowing operations. Now that the storm has passed, we anticipate that cleanup efforts will begin to move significantly faster.
Current updates as of noon:
• Water main break at the corner of Camden and W. College. Crews are on-scene, and repairs should be finished no later than 6:00 p.m. today.
• Water main at Pearl St. has been repaired.
• Civil Emergency remains in effect, along with the Snow Emergency. Do not drive. You will get stuck.
• Average accumulation in Salisbury was 10”, though there were significant snowdrifts citywide which were much higher.
• The temperature at noon is 16 degrees, with a wind chill of 1 degree. Please bear this in mind if you plan to venture out to plow, shovel, or sled in the snow.
For service calls after normal business hours, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergency situations, please dial 911 immediately.
For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit http://bit.ly/2BhxRj0
###
1 comment:
Please ask Clown Day when our Friday trash pick up will be??
