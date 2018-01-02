Talbot County Sheriff Arrest Reports

PRESS RELEASES:
CDS Arrests: On November 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Dover Road for a moving violation. After making contact with the driver, Joseph William Foremann, 27 of Randallstown, MD, probable cause was developed to conduct a K-9 scan of the vehicle. Easton Police Department responded and performed the K-9 scan resulting in a positive alert for the presence of controlled dangerous substances. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana and paraphernalia. Foremann was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released upon his signature.
Assault Arrest: On November 26, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Madison Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed Sharon Ruth Goldstein Puckett, 59 of St Michaels, MD assaulted her twenty year old son inside their residence. Puckett’s son had injuries consistent with an assault and had recorded the incident on his cell phone. Puckett was placed under arrest and charged with assault. Puckett was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond.
Violation of Protective Order Arrest: On November 27, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road for a protective order violation. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with Matthew Patten Wiseman, 45 of Cordova, MD and determined he was not allowed on the property by Court order. Wiseman had two active protective orders against him, which he was in violation of. Wiseman was placed under arrest, processed and taken before the District Court Commissioner where he was ordered held in the Talbot County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Warrant Arrest: On December 4, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Shirra Meiklejohn 4th, 34 of Cordova, MD on an outstanding warrant issued by the District Court of Talbot County. The arrest warrant charged Meiklejohn with malicious destruction of property, assault, burglary, trespassing and harassment. Meiklejohn was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured $3,000 bond.
CDS Arrest: On December 4, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Schwaninger Road for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the driver, Jordan Alexander Amos 24, of Delta, PA, Deputies detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana. Amos was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released upon his signature.
Warrant Arrest: On November 28, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Susan Marie Hummel of Cordova, MD on an outstanding warrant. Hummel was charged with assault, false imprisonment and child abduction. Hummel was taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond.
Warrant Arrest: On November 29, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Elizabeth Cheezum, 33of Brooklyn Park, MD on an outstanding Circuit Court warrant. The warrant was issued by the Circuit Court for Talbot County charging Cheezum with failing to appear at a scheduled court date. Cheezum was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center where she was held on a $1,290.00 bond.
Warrant Arrest: On November 29, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jami Lynn Robinson, 37 of Easton, MD. Robinson was wanted on three bench warrants charging her with failure to appear at scheduled court dates. Robinson was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on her personal recognizance.
Warrant Arrest: On December 7, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicole Genene Ayers, 39 of St. Michaels, MD on an outstanding warrant issued by the Circuit Court of Talbot County. Ayers was charged with failure to appear at a scheduled court date. Ayers was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center where she was ordered held on a $2,500.00 cash bond.
Warrant Service: On December 8, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry Ann Webb, 46 of Oxford, PA. On November 1, 2017 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court for failure to appear at a scheduled court date on charges of theft. Additionally warrants were issued from Cecil and Harford Counties, also charging Webb with failing to appear at scheduled court dates. Webb was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
Warrant Arrest: On December 7, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Phillip Hill, 40 of Easton, MD on an arrest warrant issued by the District Court of Talbot County for violation of probation. Hill was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was released on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.
DUI/On-view Arrest: On December 9, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Saint Michaels Road near Royal Oak Road. Deputies were able to identify the driver as William Edward Wieland Jr., 51 of Easton, MD. Deputies arrested Wieland for driving under the influence of alcohol and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun and a loaded shotgun. Wieland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting a handgun in a vehicle and intoxicated while hunting by the Department of Natural Resources Police. Wieland was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on an unsecured bond.
Warrant Service: On December 18, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amy Melinda Flores, 48 of Easton, MD. On November 11, 2017 an arrest warrant was issued by the Dorchester County District Court for failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing on charges of driving on a suspended license. Flores was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
