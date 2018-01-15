The Talbot County Drug Task Force functions as an extension of all law enforcement agencies within the county. It includes the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, St. Michaels Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Talbot County State's Attorney's Office, Talbot County Office of Law and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
The Task Force uses the combined resources of local, state and federal agencies to actively pursue groups or individuals who manufacture, distribute or sell illegal drugs within the jurisdictional boundaries of Talbot County.
Anyone with information or TIPS are urged to contact the Task Force by calling the Task Force directly at 410-820-8940 or at talbotdrugtaskforce@gmail.com. You can remain anonymous during this process.
