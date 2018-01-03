Wednesday, January 3, 2018
Suggestions to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Suggestions to Prevent Frozen Pipes Winter weather is certainly here and along with it comes the risk of frozen pipes. To avoid frozen pipes, it is suggested: 1) Unhook any hoses that are connected to outdoor faucets. 2) Allow a trickle of water to run from a faucet, especially at night. 3) If you have a larger, two-story home, let a small trickle of water also run from a second faucet upstairs. 4) Open cabinet doors to let room temperatures reach exposed pipes under sinks. Please be advised the above aforementioned are only suggestions and not requirements to assist during the freezing cold temperatures. If a pipe does indeed freeze and burst, contact Town Hall at (410) 896-2777 or (302) 846-2664 as soon as possible to have the water turned off as well as your plumber so that repairs may be made. If a pipe bursts after regular business hours (4:30 p.m.), call the Public Works On-Call number (443) 359-0894.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/03/2018 09:30:00 AM
Trickling your water is MUCH cheaper than the water you will waste with busted pipes along with the plumbers bill! Trust me, I know!
