Staying On Loomis Hit This Morning

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
It was 4 black guys.
Thank you for doing that
Man they already smoked 4 blunts, drank a bottle of ciroc and now just going to sleep while the cops still working.
I guess no updates yet? Like did they get the suspects or have an idea who they are? This happened right near the fortune teller office right?
No Ciroc probably Hennessy or Patron
They will catch them
Post a Comment
6 comments:
It was 4 black guys.
Thank you for doing that
Man they already smoked 4 blunts, drank a bottle of ciroc and now just going to sleep while the cops still working.
I guess no updates yet? Like did they get the suspects or have an idea who they are? This happened right near the fortune teller office right?
No Ciroc probably Hennessy or Patron
They will catch them
Post a Comment