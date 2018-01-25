Thursday, January 25, 2018

SPD Bank Robbery Investigation Update

Detectives continue to investigate leads into the armored truck robbery. Here are some additional surveillance photos of the suspect (call if you recognize him) #crimesolvers 410-548-1776 FBI Tip Line 410-265-8080 #cashtips @FBIBaltimore https://t.co/O3A1ZSt64T
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Look's like they are closing in on 'em. Be cleared before the weekend is over.

January 25, 2018 at 4:01 PM
Anonymous said...

Thanks to the FBI's involvement.

January 25, 2018 at 4:33 PM
Anonymous said...

Looks like Mighty Joe Young from these angles.

January 25, 2018 at 5:27 PM
Anonymous said...

THEY WILL NEVER CATCH THEM

January 25, 2018 at 6:00 PM
Anonymous said...

I would bet my life they are hiding in philadephia

January 25, 2018 at 6:02 PM
Anonymous said...

looks like Hugo if he's still alive.

January 25, 2018 at 10:00 PM
Anonymous said...

His cuzin gonna turn him in for the reward money, then he will roll on the others. It's going to happen.

January 25, 2018 at 10:04 PM

