SPD Bank Robbery Investigation Update

Detectives continue to investigate leads into the armored truck robbery. Here are some additional surveillance photos of the suspect (call if you recognize him) #crimesolvers 410-548-1776 FBI Tip Line 410-265-8080 #cashtips @FBIBaltimore https://t.co/O3A1ZSt64T
Look's like they are closing in on 'em. Be cleared before the weekend is over.
Thanks to the FBI's involvement.
Looks like Mighty Joe Young from these angles.
THEY WILL NEVER CATCH THEM
I would bet my life they are hiding in philadephia
looks like Hugo if he's still alive.
His cuzin gonna turn him in for the reward money, then he will roll on the others. It's going to happen.
