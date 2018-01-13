Somerset County Sheriff Arrests

Andrew Craig Roberts Jr. of Westover, arrested 12-26-17 on warrants regarding possession of CDS with the intent to deliver, distribution of CDS within a school zone, firearms possession with felony conviction, illegal passion of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was later held without bond.
Ronald Morris Boulden of Pocomoke, arrested 12-30-17 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless drivi9ng, and negligent driving. Boulden was later released on citations pending court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of Market St. Pocomoke.
Aunshae Denise Cottman of Princess Anne, arrested 12-31-17 for violating a protective order. Cottman was later held without bond
