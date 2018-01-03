mdsp.maryland.gov
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Type of Incident: Snow Emergency Plan in Effect for Wicomico County, Maryland
Date and Time: 01/03/2018 at 2135 hours
Narrative:
Due to the recent weather The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack has activated the agency Snow Emergency Plan. Once the snow Emergency plan is in effect Maryland State Law requires certain precautions.
Some includes:
Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes. Once the Snow Emergency Plan has been placed in effect, motorists are required to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains. The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary);
Motorist are reminded to travel only when necessary and when driving to use extreme caution. Please be aware in the event your vehicle becomes disabled you are to notify your local police for assistance. Vehicles that are left unattended or disabled will be towed, in order to allow for the State Highway Administration equipment to prepare and clear roadways for travel.
The following highways have been designated as Snow Emergency Routes in Wicomico County:
U.S. 50 Business
U.S. 50 Bypass
U.S. 13 Business Alternate
U.S. 13 Bypass
MD. Rt. 12
