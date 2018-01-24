Sheriff’s Detectives make arrest in Armed Robbery Suspect - Federalsburg, MD

On January 13, 2018, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the Federalsburg Police Department responded to 108 East Central Avenue, Federalsburg, Maryland (Two Cousins Restaurant) for an armed robbery.
Investigation revealed an unknown African American male entered the establishment and displayed a revolver style firearm and demanded US Currency. The employees opened the cash register and provide the unknown male with an undisclosed amount of US Currency.
A K9 unit responded to the scene and attempted a track of the suspect’s path of travel but was unable to locate the subject responsible. Law Enforcement canvassed the area but was unable to locate a suspect matching the description provided by the victims.
At the request of Federalsburg Police Department, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Criminal Investigation Division would lead the investigation into the Armed Robbery of Two Cousins Restaurant.
On January 16, 2018 Jemanual Davon Hudson was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce, he was arrested in the 400 building of Routzahn Lane, Federalsburg, Maryland. Jemanual Hudson was wanted through the Salisbury Police Department for several outstanding warrants related to firearms violations.
As a result of Jemanual Hudson’s arrest, evidence was located indicating his involvement in the armed robbery on January 13, 2018 of the Two Cousins Restaurant. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office- Criminal Investigation Division obtained a search and seizure warrant for a residence on Routzahn Lane, Federalsburg, Maryland where additional evidence to indicate his involvement in the armed robbery.
An arrest warrant was obtained and served by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Jemanual Hudson is currently being held without bond pending his appearance in the Caroline County District Court. This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-2515 or 410-479-5029.
Jemanual Hudson has been criminal charged with the following:
- Charge Description: ARMED ROBBERY
- Charge Description: ARMED ROBBERY
- Charge Description: ROBBERY
- Charge Description: ROBBERY
- Charge Description: ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
- Charge Description: ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
- Charge Description: FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME
- Charge Description: FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT
- Charge Description: HANDGUN ON PERSON
- Charge Description: ILLEGAL POSS AMMO
- Charge Description: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- Charge Description: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- Charge Description: THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
- Charge Description: THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
- Charge Description: FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS
