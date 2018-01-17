FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Salisbury Receives Half-Million in State Revitalization Funds for Amphitheater
Salisbury, MD – Mayor Jake Day is pleased to announce that Governor Larry Hogan’s 2019 proposed budget, which was announced today, includes $500,000 in revitalization funds for the City of Salisbury to construct its new Riverwalk Amphitheater.
First imagined in the City’s “Envision Salisbury” 20-year master plan, the amphitheater project’s priority increased with the news of the National Folk Festival’s 3-year residency in the Salisbury.
“If we’re trying to grow Salisbury economically, it is our responsibility to create a place where people want to be,” said the Mayor. “For the National Folk Festival and beyond, the Riverwalk Amphitheater will be a space for community to gather and appreciate art and performance together."
Today’s news of the $500,000 allotment demonstrates a continuing commitment from the State of Maryland and Governor Larry Hogan to play an active role in the revitalization of Salisbury’s metro core. In Governor Larry Hogan’s 2018 budget, Salisbury received $1 million in revitalization funds for its Main Street overhaul.
Mayor Day said, “Governor Hogan has had Salisbury’s back at every opportunity. I am tremendously grateful to him for recognizing, as I do, and as our community does, that revitalization is happening in Downtown Salisbury.
Delmarva Veteran Builders was hired by the City to be the Construction Manager for the project, and will be responsible for design and construction. Construction is expected to begin in March, with completion by July 31, 2018, ahead of the National Folk Festival, September 7th through the 9th.
5 comments:
What a huge waste of money!!
I think the ampitheather is going to play a vital roll in our community! I am happy that we are hosting such a large event such as the folk festival! Salisbury's future is really looking brighter under the leadership of Mayor day. He has been a true leader for Salisbury just all the positive things that has been happening! We finally have trolley service, we have bike paths we have new jobs coming to the area such as Fire house Subs Burlington coat factory Krispy Kream the job growth has been amazing Keep up the good work I am proud to Say I am from Salisbury
ha ha bike paths in middle of road what the hell you smoking surprised no one has gotten killed yet on rt 13
This is an absurd waste of money -- it is really time to "starve the beast" by cutting taxes.
This is a joke. Let’s not pay people that do work but we will give you more money to stiff people. Amphitheater will be trashed by the slums anyways. Slapping lipstick on a pig
