Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Salisbury Police Weekly Crime Update

Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Armpit up. Way up Salisbury !!!Ray!!!

January 9, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Anonymous said...

Excellent update SPD! We are proud of the City of Salisbury and glad we live here! Here is the first official notifications for cleaning sidewalks! Not what A$$BURROW has been posting!

January 9, 2018 at 3:33 PM
Anonymous said...

It is being reported that the firm that is doing the road work in downtown Salisbury has stopped work sued the City.

January 9, 2018 at 5:22 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)