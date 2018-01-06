Salisbury Barrack
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Type of Incident: Snow Emergency Plan in Effect for Wicomico County, Maryland
Date and Time: 01/03/2018 at 2135 hours
Narrative:
The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack in Wicomico County in conjunction with the Maryland State Highway Administration has lifted the agency Snow Emergency Plan. The Maryland State Police still urges that motorist follow these precautions when driving.
They include:
Motorists are permitted to drive on the roads at this time. Use common sense–if you must drive and cannot change your plans, please do so carefully. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Let family or friends know your route and expected arrival time. Please be aware in the event your vehicle becomes disabled you are to notify your local authorities for assistance.
