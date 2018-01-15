Pocomoke Police Department Welcomes Newest K9 Zeke

Chief William Harden would like to welcome the newest member of our department, K9 Zeke. K9 Zeke's handler is CPL Matthew Conner. K9 Zeke is a 14 month old german shepard, they graduated K9 training today January 11, 2018. K9 Zeke is a dual purpose K9, trained in criminal apprehension, multiple suspect apprehension, recall, release on command, gunfire apprehension, handler protection, building search, area search, felony vehicle stops, narcotics detection, scent discrimination trailing, obedience, and practical agility. We would like to thank the trainer JC Richardson of Delmarva K9 LLC for all the work to get K9 Zeke ready. Congratulations CPL Conner.
3 comments:
Shepherd not shepard
Welcome K-9 Zeke.
Beautiful dog, welcome to the force! It is a shame he will more than likely have to bite a scum bag in the ass during his tour of duty....hope his handler has good treats to get that taste out of his mouth! Ha ha ha I bet he will clear a parking lot full of late night clubbers congregating to fight or steal something. Open that back car door and watch em' scatter like mice!
Post a Comment