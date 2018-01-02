Pocomoke City Police November Arrests

Pocomoke City Police
angel@pocomokemd.gov
PRESS RELEASE
angel@pocomokemd.gov
PRESS RELEASE
November 1 – November 30, 2017
11-01-2017 Breon Ayres, age 26 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault and Robbery. He was held without bond.
11-02-2017 Donald Larose, age 39 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was issued citations and released pending trial.
11-03-2017 Barbara Smith, age 55 of Girdletree, MD was cited for theft less $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-03-2017 Francis Schoolfield, age 66 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for theft less $100. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-05-2017 Justin Milburn, age 28 of Onley, VA was arrested for malicious destruction of property. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-05-2017 Kevron Conquest, age 23 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for second degree assault, fourth degree burglary, theft less $1500, and malicious destruction of property. He was held without bail.
11-08-2017 Christine Chase, age 39 of Salisbury, MD was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. She was released on her personal recognizance.
11-14-2017 Francis Schoolfield, age 66 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for theft less $100. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-16-2017 Keira Sample, age 18 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested second degree assault. She was issued a criminal summons and released pending trail.
11-17-2017 Brandon Shrieves, age 44 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released on his personal recognizance.
11-17-2017 Tyrome Heath, age 45 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for parole retake. He was transferred to ECI.
11-17-2017 Brenda Wilson, age 56 of Exmore, VA was cited for theft less $1000. She was released on her personal recognizance.
11-18-2017 Dawn Howard, age 50 of Crisfield, MD was cited for theft less $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-18-2017 Jenna Howard, age 31 of Crisfield, MD was cited for theft less $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-18-2017 Larry Austin, age 18 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for theft less $1500. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
11-19-2017 Eric Benton, age 30 of Upper Fairmount, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was released on his personal recognizance.
11-28-2017 Jordan Johnson, age 32 of Chance, MD was cited for theft less $100. He was issued criminal citation and released.
11-23-2017 Amanda Forejt, age 30 of Mt. Airy, MD was cited for theft. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
Seven (7) additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time
period.
period.
No comments:
Post a Comment