Patricia Dudek Missing Person Case ..

Patricia M. Dudek was reported missing by her daugher. During the initial investigation it was learned that Dudek was last seen on the morning of 01/07/02 at her residence, arguing with a male acquaintance. Upon returning home several hours later the victim's daughter was unable to locate her mother and contacted the Salisbury Police Department.
Patricia was living on Hemlock street at the time she disappeared. Her Daughter wrote regarding the morning her Mom went missing
" I went to school that morning my mom and her boyfriend were arguing. I got home from school and she was gone her boyfriend didn't know where she was and had me call some of her friends and none knew anything. the police have no leads and her case is considered a cold case now and with out any new leads I fear she will never be found."
I have tried to reach out to her boyfriend at the time Dwight McKenji shown below, but have gotten no response. If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the salisbury police department at 410-548-3165
5 comments:
I knew my comment was not going to be published when I typed it. That's what's wrong with Salisbury.It all depends on who is getting the criticism. My words are true words
10:51 the content must have been of a very critical nature or i'm sure it would be published. Try to find some compassion for folks that have lost dear one's due to whatever the circumstances are, REAL OR FROM OUR PERSONAL THOUGHTS OR IMAGINATION!
Someone needs to fess up.Is there or is there not a cold case unit in Wicomico County?That's not a trick question.You posted a good while back that a cold case unit was on tap,but not zilch since.IS THERE OR IS THERE NOT A COLD CASE UNIT?No harm done if there is not.Just curious.I double dog dare you to respond.
Id try ground penetrating sonar at her last residence.
