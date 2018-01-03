Ocean Pines Public Works Preps for Wintry Blast
The Ocean Pines Public Works Department prepares to deploy its snow removal vehicles Wednesday when Old Man Winter’s deep freeze is expected to give way to a snowy blast in Worcester County and much of Delmarva.
Public Works Director Eddie Wells and his work crew are preparing for a storm that could unload up to eight inches of snow and 45 miles-per-hour wind gusts.
“We spent Tuesday and this morning getting the equipment hooked up,” said Wells. “There may be a lot of trees and branches that could fall if we get the winds they are predicting with the wet snow.”
Hazardous driving conditions are likely Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing snow may reduce visibility. Wells urges residents to park their vehicles in driveways so that roadways are easily passable. Seven plows will work to clear more than 80 miles of roadway in Ocean Pines.
“We will stay until we get all the roads plowed,” said Wells. “The roads are going to turn icy when the temperatures drop Thursday night. I would ask people to stay home and off the roads if at all possible.”
Emergency services personnel are reminding residents to check in on elderly neighbors during this current cold spell. Be sure to check the heating system and determine if the person has an adequate food supply and medications.
In the case of an emergency, please contact the Ocean Pines Police Department at 911
