Ocean City Police Investigating Pedestrian Collision

OCEAN CITY, MD – (October 1, 2017): The Ocean City Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating a pedestrian collision involving a marked Ocean City Police patrol vehicle that occurred on September 29, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 56th Street and Coastal Highway.
The pedestrian, a 26-year-old male of Connecticut, was treated for his injuries on scene and flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center via Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter. He was released from the hospital later that evening with minor injuries.
The preliminary investigation shows that the Ocean City Police officer was driving east on 56th Street and made a left turn onto northbound Coastal Highway before striking the pedestrian. At the time of the collision, the Police SUV had a green light and the pedestrian was legally in the crosswalk.
The investigation is on-going at this time. The identity of the pedestrian and the police officer involved will not be released at this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment